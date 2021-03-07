Loom Network Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $127.88 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

