Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $692.70 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $692.70 million and $39.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

