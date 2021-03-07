Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.68. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.34 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,143,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,757. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

