Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,757. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

