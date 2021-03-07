LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 755,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 917,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of LTC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 72,790 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

