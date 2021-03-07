LTO Network (LTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $144.81 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market cap of $144.81 million and $4.66 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.87 or 0.00788683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042274 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,255,095 coins and its circulating supply is 274,227,663 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

