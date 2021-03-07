LUKSO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.72 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $15.33 or 0.00030226 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $58.30 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00030064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00041854 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

