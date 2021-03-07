LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $16,404.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.88 or 1.00120826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00949864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.00416892 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00298340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005564 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,858,989 coins and its circulating supply is 10,851,756 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

