Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $20.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.