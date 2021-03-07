Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXFR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

