Lympo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $259,457.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $259,457.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.