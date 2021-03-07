M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of M/I Homes worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.