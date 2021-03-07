Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 16,427 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.