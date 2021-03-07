Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 26,691 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

