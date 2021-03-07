Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 94,525 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

