Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 874,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,865,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.51% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

