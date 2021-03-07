Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Colliers International Group worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

