Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

