Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 188,281 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,731 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 188,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,554 shares of the airline’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,882 shares of the airline’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

