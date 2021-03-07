Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 42,754 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

