Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,896 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $938,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

