Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

