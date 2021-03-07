Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,691,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $90.62 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

