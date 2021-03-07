Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

