Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Biogen worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $270.71 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average of $266.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

