Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.76 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.