Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 164,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,915,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $222.30 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

