Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $246.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.55.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

