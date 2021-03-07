Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $13.89 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $504.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $541.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

