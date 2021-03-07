Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.76 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.