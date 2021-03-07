Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $67.15.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

