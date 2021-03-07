Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.03 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

