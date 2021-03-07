Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Paychex worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Paychex by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $92.12 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

