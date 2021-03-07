Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $18.20 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of State Street worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.