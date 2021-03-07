Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $24.11 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727,707 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Cenovus Energy worth $24,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

CVE stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.