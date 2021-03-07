Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,557,346 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.28% of FirstService worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FirstService by 33.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FirstService by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 965,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $158.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

