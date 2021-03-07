Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 156,836 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 156,836 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $21,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,901,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.