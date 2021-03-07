Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 343,960 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 266.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of ONEOK worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

