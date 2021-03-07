Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 64,700 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Ternium worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $37.84.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.