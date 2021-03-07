Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

