Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1,191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,373 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $22,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 246,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 361.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

