Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $461.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

