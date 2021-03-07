Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1,768.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,534 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CarMax by 108.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

