Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 109,323 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,722,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 81,030 shares during the period.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

