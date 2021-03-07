Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,254 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,254 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Gildan Activewear worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

