Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 15,622 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NetApp worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after acquiring an additional 430,271 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

