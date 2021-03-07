Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 25,260 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Seagate Technology worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock worth $283,387,051. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.