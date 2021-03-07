Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 26,753 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,753 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 36.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

