Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 334,231 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Teck Resources worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.