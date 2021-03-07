Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 33,575 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,575 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.