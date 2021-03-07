Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 663,984 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663,984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Eaton worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.